Stryker (SYK) to Release Earnings on Monday

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, October 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.26 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 23.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Stryker to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Stryker Stock Performance

Shares of Stryker stock opened at $229.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $86.68 billion, a PE ratio of 42.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $213.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $219.27. Stryker has a one year low of $188.84 and a one year high of $280.43.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stryker

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.695 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.20%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Stryker in the first quarter valued at about $131,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Stryker by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 673,924 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $180,182,000 after acquiring an additional 9,026 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Stryker during the 1st quarter valued at $1,444,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,056 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,140 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $839,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. 76.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $285.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Citigroup reduced their target price on Stryker from $255.00 to $246.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Stryker from $238.00 to $232.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stryker currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $252.94.

About Stryker



Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Further Reading

