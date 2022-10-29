ONE Gas (OGS) to Release Earnings on Monday

Posted by on Oct 29th, 2022

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGSGet Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, October 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter. ONE Gas has set its FY22 guidance at $3.96-4.20 EPS.Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGSGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.03). ONE Gas had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The business had revenue of $428.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect ONE Gas to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ONE Gas Stock Performance

ONE Gas stock opened at $77.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.58. ONE Gas has a 12-month low of $64.37 and a 12-month high of $92.26.

Insider Activity at ONE Gas

In related news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.58, for a total value of $61,264.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $767,255.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ONE Gas

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in ONE Gas in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $422,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in ONE Gas by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 29,523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in ONE Gas by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in ONE Gas by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 25,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after acquiring an additional 3,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 22,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 3,443 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on OGS shares. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on ONE Gas from $86.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on ONE Gas from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Mizuho decreased their target price on ONE Gas from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on ONE Gas from $87.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on ONE Gas in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ONE Gas presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.00.

ONE Gas Company Profile

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It provides natural gas distribution services to 2.2 million customers in three states.

Featured Articles

Earnings History for ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS)

