ONE Gas (OGS) to Release Earnings on Monday

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, October 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter. ONE Gas has set its FY22 guidance at $3.96-4.20 EPS.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.03). ONE Gas had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The business had revenue of $428.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect ONE Gas to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ONE Gas Stock Performance

ONE Gas stock opened at $77.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.58. ONE Gas has a 12-month low of $64.37 and a 12-month high of $92.26.

Insider Activity at ONE Gas

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ONE Gas

In related news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.58, for a total value of $61,264.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $767,255.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 1.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in ONE Gas in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $422,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in ONE Gas by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 29,523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in ONE Gas by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in ONE Gas by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 25,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after acquiring an additional 3,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 22,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 3,443 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on OGS shares. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on ONE Gas from $86.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on ONE Gas from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Mizuho decreased their target price on ONE Gas from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on ONE Gas from $87.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on ONE Gas in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ONE Gas presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.00.

ONE Gas Company Profile

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It provides natural gas distribution services to 2.2 million customers in three states.

