Public Service Enterprise Group (PEG) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, October 31st. Analysts expect Public Service Enterprise Group to post earnings of $0.80 per share for the quarter. Public Service Enterprise Group has set its FY22 guidance at $3.35-3.55 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance at $3.35-$3.55 EPS.Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01). Public Service Enterprise Group had a negative net margin of 10.59% and a positive return on equity of 13.25%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Public Service Enterprise Group to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of PEG stock opened at $57.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 12-month low of $52.51 and a 12-month high of $75.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $61.20 and a 200-day moving average of $64.45.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.58, for a total value of $648,127.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 441,613 shares in the company, valued at $28,960,980.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.76, for a total value of $69,311.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 61,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,028,391.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.58, for a total transaction of $648,127.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 441,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,960,980.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,337 shares of company stock worth $742,178. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 1st quarter worth about $214,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the first quarter worth approximately $219,000. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the first quarter worth approximately $220,000. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $241,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $76.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $81.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.00.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

