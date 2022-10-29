Trex (TREX) to Release Earnings on Monday

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, October 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The construction company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $386.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.22 million. Trex had a return on equity of 42.33% and a net margin of 18.94%. Trex’s revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Trex to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Trex Stock Up 4.2 %
NYSE:TREX opened at $49.34 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 21.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 1.50. Trex has a twelve month low of $42.60 and a twelve month high of $140.98.
A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Trex from $66.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Trex from $102.00 to $65.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Bank of America cut their price target on Trex from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Trex from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on Trex to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.56.
Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.
