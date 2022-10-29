Trex (TREX) to Release Earnings on Monday

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, October 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The construction company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $386.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.22 million. Trex had a return on equity of 42.33% and a net margin of 18.94%. Trex’s revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Trex to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Trex alerts:

Trex Stock Up 4.2 %

NYSE:TREX opened at $49.34 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 21.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 1.50. Trex has a twelve month low of $42.60 and a twelve month high of $140.98.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TREX. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Trex by 424.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 804,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,578,000 after buying an additional 651,400 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Trex by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,385,680 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $221,186,000 after buying an additional 220,344 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of Trex during the 1st quarter valued at $12,603,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Trex by 54.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 519,209 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,256,000 after buying an additional 184,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Trex by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,637,869 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $237,662,000 after buying an additional 169,291 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Trex from $66.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Trex from $102.00 to $65.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Bank of America cut their price target on Trex from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Trex from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on Trex to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.56.

About Trex

(Get Rating)

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Trex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.