Kforce (KFRC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, October 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.07 per share for the quarter. Kforce has set its Q3 guidance at $1.03-1.11 EPS.Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $436.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.44 million. Kforce had a return on equity of 44.12% and a net margin of 5.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Kforce to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Kforce Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KFRC opened at $63.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 0.99. Kforce has a 1 year low of $54.34 and a 1 year high of $81.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.01.

Kforce Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. Kforce’s payout ratio is currently 28.78%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KFRC. StockNews.com downgraded Kforce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Kforce from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Kforce from $80.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in Kforce by 83.3% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Kforce in the first quarter valued at about $318,000. PDT Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Kforce by 115.9% in the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 6,661 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 3,576 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Kforce by 30.5% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in Kforce by 4.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

About Kforce

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Technology, and Finance and Accounting (FA). The Technology segment provides talent solutions to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, data management and analytics, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, project and program management, and network architecture and security.

