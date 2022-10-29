Amkor Technology (AMKR) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, October 31st. Analysts expect Amkor Technology to post earnings of $0.92 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 22.93%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Amkor Technology to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Amkor Technology Trading Up 3.8 %

NASDAQ AMKR opened at $20.80 on Friday. Amkor Technology has a 12 month low of $14.89 and a 12 month high of $26.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.81 and a 200-day moving average of $18.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 1.52.

Amkor Technology Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 2nd. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.09%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Amkor Technology in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Megan Faust sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total transaction of $114,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,323.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Megan Faust sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total transaction of $114,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,323.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total transaction of $1,320,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,392,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 72,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,549,440. 56.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Amkor Technology

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amkor Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Amkor Technology by 57.3% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,936 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 169.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 3,226 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,162 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 1,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Amkor Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.69% of the company’s stock.

Amkor Technology

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services.

