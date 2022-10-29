PriceSmart (PSMT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, October 31st. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of PSMT stock opened at $64.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.69 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.16. PriceSmart has a one year low of $56.29 and a one year high of $88.30.

PSMT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of PriceSmart from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PriceSmart in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

In other news, major shareholder Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.72, for a total transaction of $637,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,203,755 shares in the company, valued at $204,143,268.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other PriceSmart news, Director Robert E. Price sold 8,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.11, for a total value of $517,880.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 538,767 shares in the company, valued at $34,001,585.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.72, for a total transaction of $637,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,203,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $204,143,268.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 89,254 shares of company stock worth $5,565,811. Corporate insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PSMT. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of PriceSmart in the first quarter worth $37,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 43.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of PriceSmart during the first quarter worth $203,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 9.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PriceSmart during the second quarter valued at $236,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.08% of the company’s stock.

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in the United States, Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sell brand name and private label consumer products, essential goods, fresh produce, prepared foods, and fresh-baked goods, as well as provides services, such as optical, tire center, and other ancillary services.

