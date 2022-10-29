Herbalife Nutrition (HLF) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, October 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.74 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Herbalife Nutrition had a net margin of 6.21% and a negative return on equity of 27.55%. On average, analysts expect Herbalife Nutrition to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Herbalife Nutrition alerts:

Herbalife Nutrition Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of Herbalife Nutrition stock opened at $21.51 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.95. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 1.16. Herbalife Nutrition has a 1 year low of $19.30 and a 1 year high of $47.09.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several brokerages recently commented on HLF. Citigroup reduced their target price on Herbalife Nutrition from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Herbalife Nutrition from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Herbalife Nutrition from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Herbalife Nutrition in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HLF. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 97.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 922,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,871,000 after buying an additional 454,437 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Herbalife Nutrition by 1,439.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 195,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,006,000 after purchasing an additional 183,191 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Herbalife Nutrition by 44.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 301,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,154,000 after purchasing an additional 93,428 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its position in Herbalife Nutrition by 27.9% in the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 260,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,904,000 after purchasing an additional 56,828 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Herbalife Nutrition by 5.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,002,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,446,000 after purchasing an additional 52,202 shares during the period. 92.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Herbalife Nutrition

(Get Rating)

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of nutrition solutions. It operates through the following segments: North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Asia pacific, and China. The company was founded by Mark Reynolds Hughes in February 1980 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Herbalife Nutrition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herbalife Nutrition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.