Saia (SAIA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, October 31st. Analysts expect Saia to post earnings of $3.68 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $745.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $731.26 million. Saia had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 26.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Saia to post $14 EPS for the current fiscal year and $13 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Saia Stock Performance

SAIA stock opened at $192.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.41. Saia has a 12 month low of $168.03 and a 12 month high of $365.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $200.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $204.43.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Buying and Selling at Saia

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Saia from $298.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Saia from $238.00 to $229.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Saia in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Saia from $268.00 to $241.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Saia to $232.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $267.35.

In other Saia news, Director Di-Ann Eisnor sold 456 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.04, for a total value of $102,162.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,307,273.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Raymond R. Ramu sold 13,474 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.58, for a total value of $3,335,892.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $811,814.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Di-Ann Eisnor sold 456 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.04, for a total transaction of $102,162.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,307,273.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,301 shares of company stock valued at $9,727,819 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Saia

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SAIA. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Saia during the 1st quarter worth about $422,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Saia by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 74,474 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,083 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Saia by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,652 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,353,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in shares of Saia by 56.9% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 8,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,753,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Saia by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,397 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,608,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares in the last quarter.

Saia Company Profile

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 400 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 176 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 5,600 tractors and 19,300 trailers.

