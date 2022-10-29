Varonis Systems (VRNS) to Release Earnings on Monday

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, October 31st. Analysts expect Varonis Systems to post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. Varonis Systems has set its Q3 guidance at $0.05-0.06 EPS and its FY22 guidance at $0.19-0.22 EPS.Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.07). Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 22.15% and a negative net margin of 30.67%. The firm had revenue of $111.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.40 million. On average, analysts expect Varonis Systems to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Varonis Systems alerts:

Varonis Systems Price Performance

VRNS stock opened at $27.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.34, a current ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Varonis Systems has a fifty-two week low of $22.92 and a fifty-two week high of $66.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.23. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of -21.95 and a beta of 1.08.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Transactions at Varonis Systems

VRNS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $64.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $62.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $75.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Varonis Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.31.

In other Varonis Systems news, Director Ofer Segev sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.51, for a total value of $41,265.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 73,910 shares in the company, valued at $2,033,264.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Varonis Systems

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 11.6% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,468,690 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $164,902,000 after purchasing an additional 360,921 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 0.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,310,398 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,741,000 after purchasing an additional 14,357 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 21.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 951,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,211,000 after purchasing an additional 170,700 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 2.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 819,631 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,965,000 after purchasing an additional 19,448 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 3.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 495,160 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,540,000 after purchasing an additional 18,813 shares during the period. 92.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Varonis Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Varonis Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varonis Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.