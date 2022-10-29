Leggett & Platt (LEG) to Release Earnings on Monday

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, October 31st. Analysts expect Leggett & Platt to post earnings of $0.69 per share for the quarter. Leggett & Platt has set its FY22 guidance at $2.65-$2.80 EPS.Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 7.31%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Leggett & Platt to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Leggett & Platt stock opened at $33.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.78. Leggett & Platt has a 52 week low of $30.28 and a 52 week high of $48.13.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.27%. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is currently 61.97%.

In other Leggett & Platt news, Chairman Karl G. Glassman sold 26,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.53, for a total value of $1,070,032.53. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 852,950 shares in the company, valued at $34,570,063.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in Leggett & Platt by 119.4% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 86.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt in the 1st quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt in the 2nd quarter valued at $222,000. Institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

LEG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Leggett & Platt in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Leggett & Platt from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Leggett & Platt from $41.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Leggett & Platt from $37.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut Leggett & Platt from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Leggett & Platt currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foams, private label finished mattresses, mattress foundations, wire forms for mattress foundations, adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to produce innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

