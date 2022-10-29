Marriott Vacations Worldwide (VAC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, October 31st. Analysts expect Marriott Vacations Worldwide to post earnings of $2.63 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 6.07%. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. On average, analysts expect Marriott Vacations Worldwide to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Marriott Vacations Worldwide alerts:

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Trading Up 1.6 %

VAC opened at $147.01 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.63. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a one year low of $110.08 and a one year high of $174.74.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.61%.

In other Marriott Vacations Worldwide news, VP Dwight D. Smith sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total transaction of $399,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,532,576. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Marriott Vacations Worldwide

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,711,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,266,000 after buying an additional 18,944 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 444,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,158,000 after purchasing an additional 96,027 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 427.4% in the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 109,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,203,000 after purchasing an additional 88,403 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 73,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,569,000 after purchasing an additional 12,729 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 71,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,306,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the period. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $188.00 to $192.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $205.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 12th. Barclays upped their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $136.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $194.75.

About Marriott Vacations Worldwide

(Get Rating)

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The company manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.