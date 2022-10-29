Howmet Aerospace (HWM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, October 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 7.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Howmet Aerospace to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Howmet Aerospace Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HWM opened at $36.17 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.19, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.58. Howmet Aerospace has a one year low of $27.41 and a one year high of $38.99.

Howmet Aerospace Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Howmet Aerospace

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. This is a positive change from Howmet Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.89%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 4.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 13.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,472,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,298,000 after purchasing an additional 172,461 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 862.1% during the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 64,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 57,384 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 14.6% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 188,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,932,000 after purchasing an additional 24,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association bought a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the second quarter worth $437,000. Institutional investors own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on HWM. Truist Financial lowered Howmet Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Bank of America began coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Benchmark upgraded Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.86.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

Further Reading

