Shaw Communications (TSE:SJR.B) Upgraded to “Outperform” by Scotiabank

Scotiabank upgraded shares of Shaw Communications (TSE:SJR.B – Get Rating) (NYSE:SJR) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$39.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of C$38.00.

Shaw Communications Stock Down 6.3 %

SJR.B stock opened at C$33.95 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$34.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$35.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.13. Shaw Communications has a 1-year low of C$32.96 and a 1-year high of C$39.49. The stock has a market cap of C$16.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.09.

Get Shaw Communications alerts:

Shaw Communications Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 28th were paid a $0.0988 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Shaw Communications’s payout ratio is presently 70.12%.

Shaw Communications Company Profile

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides broadband Internet, Shaw Go WiFi, video, and digital phone services to residential customers; and Internet, data, WiFi, digital phone, and video services to business customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shaw Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shaw Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.