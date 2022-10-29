XPO Logistics, Inc. to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $1.37 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:XPO)

XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for XPO Logistics in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Moore anticipates that the transportation company will earn $1.37 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for XPO Logistics’ current full-year earnings is $5.77 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for XPO Logistics’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.31 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.73 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.24 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.91 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.14 EPS.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.31. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 45.28% and a net margin of 5.20%. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on XPO. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $79.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of XPO Logistics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of XPO Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $78.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $87.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, XPO Logistics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.55.

NYSE:XPO opened at $50.67 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of 8.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. XPO Logistics has a fifty-two week low of $41.67 and a fifty-two week high of $87.75.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of XPO. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in XPO Logistics by 7,500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 608 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in XPO Logistics by 160.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 606 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in XPO Logistics during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 72.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 741 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 155.5% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 580 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. 97.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other XPO Logistics news, CEO S Jacobs Bradley sold 5,061,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.17, for a total transaction of $279,216,969.93. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,300,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,759,674.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 11.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and Brokerage and Other Services. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services.

