ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) Trading Up 6.7% Following Dividend Announcement

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR – Get Rating) shares were up 6.7% during trading on Thursday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as $5.43 and last traded at $5.39. Approximately 222,913 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 6,054,033 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.05.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 22.47%. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -42.70%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ARR shares. StockNews.com upgraded ARMOUR Residential REIT to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on ARMOUR Residential REIT to $5.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on ARMOUR Residential REIT from $8.50 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.84. The firm has a market cap of $612.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 1.11.

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. ARMOUR Residential REIT had a positive return on equity of 10.02% and a negative net margin of 89.15%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ARR. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in ARMOUR Residential REIT in the first quarter valued at approximately $295,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 66.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,901 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in ARMOUR Residential REIT during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. CNB Bank bought a new position in ARMOUR Residential REIT during the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. 51.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (MBS) in the United States. The company's securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable-rate home loans, as well as unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries, as well as money market instruments.

