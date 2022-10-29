Eight Capital Trims Osisko Development (CVE:ODV) Target Price to C$20.00

Osisko Development (CVE:ODV – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Eight Capital from C$26.00 to C$20.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Osisko Development from C$24.00 to C$16.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Osisko Development from C$10.25 to C$8.25 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th.
Osisko Development Trading Down 2.4 %
Shares of CVE:ODV opened at C$5.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$431.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.68. Osisko Development has a 1-year low of C$4.94 and a 1-year high of C$17.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 4.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$6.30 and a 200 day moving average price of C$7.77.
About Osisko Development
Osisko Development Corp., a gold mining company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mining projects. The company's flagship project is the Cariboo Gold project covering an area of 2,071 square kilometers of mineral rights located in British Columbia, Canada. It also holds interest in James Bay Properties located in Québec, Canada; and San Antonio Gold Project and Guerrero Properties located in Guerrero, Mexico.
Read More
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/24-10/28
- McDonald’s Stock Sizzles, but Will it Hit a New All-Time High?
- Can Comcast Monetize Existing Users for Streaming Success?
- Apple Inc. Stock Q4 Results Beat Negative Outlook, Stock Rises
- Why is Amazon Stock Falling? Is the Sell-Off Overdone?
Receive News & Ratings for Osisko Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.