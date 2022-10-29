Eight Capital Trims Osisko Development (CVE:ODV) Target Price to C$20.00

Osisko Development (CVE:ODV – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Eight Capital from C$26.00 to C$20.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Osisko Development from C$24.00 to C$16.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Osisko Development from C$10.25 to C$8.25 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th.

Osisko Development Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of CVE:ODV opened at C$5.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$431.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.68. Osisko Development has a 1-year low of C$4.94 and a 1-year high of C$17.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 4.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$6.30 and a 200 day moving average price of C$7.77.

About Osisko Development

Osisko Development ( CVE:ODV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$12.86 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Osisko Development will post 0.8899999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Osisko Development Corp., a gold mining company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mining projects. The company's flagship project is the Cariboo Gold project covering an area of 2,071 square kilometers of mineral rights located in British Columbia, Canada. It also holds interest in James Bay Properties located in Québec, Canada; and San Antonio Gold Project and Guerrero Properties located in Guerrero, Mexico.

