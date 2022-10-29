Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC) Reaches New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Bank First Co. (NASDAQ:BFC – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after Hovde Group raised their price target on the stock to $88.00. The stock traded as high as $82.83 and last traded at $81.84, with a volume of 4419 shares. The stock had previously closed at $81.12.

Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Bank First to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bank First

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BFC. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Bank First by 4,628.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank First by 112.9% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. now owns 9,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 5,196 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new position in Bank First in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Bank First by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 130,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,931,000 after buying an additional 1,409 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Bank First by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 9,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.21% of the company’s stock.

Bank First Stock Performance

Bank First Announces Dividend

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $640.24 million, a P/E ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 0.29.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 20th. Bank First’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.83%.

About Bank First

Bank First Corporation operates as a holding company for Bank First N.A. that provides consumer and commercial financial services to businesses, professionals, consumers, associations, individuals, and governmental authorities in Wisconsin. The company offers checking, savings, money market, cash management, retirement, and health savings accounts; other time deposits; certificates of deposit; and residential mortgage products.

