Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Trading 6.2% Higher After Analyst Upgrade

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 6.2% on Thursday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $302.00 to $344.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Enphase Energy traded as high as $311.91 and last traded at $309.95. 102,303 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 3,965,661 shares. The stock had previously closed at $291.87.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $292.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $275.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $278.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $217.00 to $242.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Sunday, July 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.04.

In other Enphase Energy news, CFO Mandy Yang sold 9,454 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.54, for a total transaction of $2,812,943.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,399 shares in the company, valued at $26,302,238.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Richard Mora sold 2,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.33, for a total value of $839,957.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $475,728. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Mandy Yang sold 9,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.54, for a total transaction of $2,812,943.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,302,238.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 151,253 shares of company stock worth $45,369,255. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENPH. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. grew its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 16,485 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,576,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $111,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 155,590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,172,000 after purchasing an additional 4,166 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,672 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,239,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,057 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.22% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $41.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 149.03, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $281.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $230.68.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.15. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 86.43% and a net margin of 14.67%. The business had revenue of $530.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.57 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

