International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on the stock from $40.00 to $50.00. The stock traded as high as $41.91 and last traded at $41.86, with a volume of 3271 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.03.

INSW has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of International Seaways from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. BTIG Research raised shares of International Seaways from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of International Seaways from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of International Seaways in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of International Seaways from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Craig H. Stevenson, Jr. sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $2,000,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 119,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,800,999.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Jeffrey Pribor sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.65, for a total transaction of $35,650.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,348 shares in the company, valued at $1,652,306.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Craig H. Stevenson, Jr. sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total transaction of $2,000,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 119,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,800,999.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,499 shares of company stock worth $3,181,482 in the last ninety days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

International Seaways Trading Down 2.2 %

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INSW. Brightlight Capital Management LP bought a new stake in International Seaways in the first quarter worth approximately $20,511,000. Greenlight Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of International Seaways during the 1st quarter worth $18,455,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in International Seaways during the 2nd quarter valued at $17,047,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in International Seaways by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,838,288 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,162,000 after purchasing an additional 136,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in International Seaways by 1,167.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 133,463 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,407,000 after purchasing an additional 122,936 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.15 and a beta of -0.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.56 and its 200 day moving average is $26.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.21. International Seaways had a negative net margin of 9.66% and a negative return on equity of 0.07%. The company had revenue of $188.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.49 million. On average, research analysts forecast that International Seaways, Inc. will post 6.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Seaways Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 13th. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio is -48.00%.

International Seaways Company Profile

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the international flag trade. It operates in two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated a fleet of 83 vessels, which include 12 chartered-in vessels, as well as had ownership interests in two floating storage and offloading service vessels.

