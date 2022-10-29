Lion One Metals (CVE:LIO) Reaches New 52-Week Low on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Lion One Metals Limited (CVE:LIO – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday after Eight Capital lowered their price target on the stock from C$3.00 to C$2.60. The stock traded as low as C$0.59 and last traded at C$0.63, with a volume of 813816 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.65.

Lion One Metals Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$109.48 million and a P/E ratio of -25.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 29.93 and a current ratio of 30.90.

Lion One Metals Company Profile

Lion One Metals Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral resources in Fiji. The company's principal property is the 100% owned Tuvatu Gold project, which comprise four special prospecting licenses covering an area of approximately 13,619 hectares located on the island of Viti Levu in Fiji.

