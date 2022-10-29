Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume After Analyst Upgrade

Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $65.00 to $72.00. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. 34,950 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the previous session’s volume of 236,433 shares.The stock last traded at $61.96 and had previously closed at $62.15.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KOF. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 3.9% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 5,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. increased its holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 11,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 140,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,740,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 9,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. 1.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $104.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.75.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be paid a $1.3398 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. This represents a yield of 4.4%. Coca-Cola FEMSA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.60%.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Company Profile

Coca-Cola FEMSA SAB de CV engages in the production and distribution of beverages. Its product line includes sparkling beverages, sports drinks, energy drinks, juices & nectars, dairy products, teas, fruit-based beverages, sparkling water, and purified water. The firm operates through the following segments: Mexico and Central America and South America.

