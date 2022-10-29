Discovery Silver (CVE:DSV) Price Target Cut to C$3.90

Discovery Silver (CVE:DSV – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Eight Capital from C$4.40 to C$3.90 in a research report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.
Separately, Pi Financial reduced their target price on Discovery Silver from C$3.25 to C$3.10 in a report on Monday, September 12th.
Discovery Silver Stock Performance
CVE DSV opened at C$1.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 25.65 and a quick ratio of 25.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.03 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.22. The company has a market capitalization of C$366.91 million and a P/E ratio of -8.57. Discovery Silver has a 1-year low of C$0.87 and a 1-year high of C$2.27.
Discovery Silver Company Profile
Discovery Silver Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the exploration and development of polymetallic deposits. The company's flagship property is the Cordero silver project, which covers an area of approximately 35,000 hectares located in the Chihuahua state, Mexico. It also holds option agreement to purchase 100% interest in the Puerto Rico, La Kika, Minerva, Monclova, and Santa Rosa projects in Mexico.
