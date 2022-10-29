Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) Stock Price Down 8.7% After Insider Selling

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Rating) was down 8.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $15.04 and last traded at $15.05. Approximately 10,432 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 281,720 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.48.

Specifically, insider Joseph Monahan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.98, for a total value of $79,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,620,148.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Aclaris Therapeutics news, insider Joseph Monahan sold 5,000 shares of Aclaris Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.98, for a total transaction of $79,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 101,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,620,148.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Andrew N. Schiff sold 14,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $247,180.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 488,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,302,477. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 99,639 shares of company stock worth $1,644,933. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Aclaris Therapeutics alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on ACRS. StockNews.com began coverage on Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aclaris Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

Aclaris Therapeutics Stock Up 7.3 %

The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.47 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.75 and a 200 day moving average of $14.98.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 million. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 40.14% and a negative net margin of 1,355.98%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aclaris Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACRS. Great Point Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 17.8% during the first quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 942,445 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,248,000 after buying an additional 142,445 shares during the last quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $628,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Aclaris Therapeutics by 96.0% in the second quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 539,545 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,532,000 after acquiring an additional 264,212 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Aclaris Therapeutics by 10.0% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 22,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $143,000. 95.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aclaris Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc operates a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drug candidates for immune-inflammatory diseases in the United States. It operates through two segments: Therapeutics and Contract Research. The Therapeutics segment is involved in identifying and developing innovative therapies to address significant unmet needs for immuno-inflammatory diseases.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aclaris Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aclaris Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.