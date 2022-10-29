Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) Trading Down 6.5% After Insider Selling

Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Rating) fell 6.5% during trading on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $37.95 and last traded at $38.16. 16,042 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,294,104 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.80.

Specifically, CFO Andrew Guggenhime sold 1,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $36,260.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,187 shares in the company, valued at $1,181,236. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Heath Lukatch sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.25, for a total value of $153,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,125 shares in the company, valued at $119,531.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Andrew Guggenhime sold 1,295 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $36,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 42,187 shares in the company, valued at $1,181,236. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 99,563 shares of company stock worth $2,853,401 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Bank of America raised their price objective on Vaxcyte to $67.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of -17.14 and a beta of 0.45.

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.11). Research analysts expect that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Vaxcyte in the 1st quarter worth $120,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Vaxcyte by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Vaxcyte in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vaxcyte during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,150,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Vaxcyte by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 30,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 2,027 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials to treat invasive pneumococcal disease and pneumonia.

