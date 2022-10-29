Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) Shares Up 6.5% After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC – Get Rating) shot up 6.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from $20.00 to $23.00. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock. Wabash National traded as high as $20.20 and last traded at $20.08. 10,033 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 346,055 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.85.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on WNC. StockNews.com upgraded Wabash National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Stephens raised their price objective on Wabash National from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wabash National has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.33.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 4,269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $72,573.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 446,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,596,008. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 7,986 shares of Wabash National stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.83, for a total transaction of $142,390.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 451,093 shares in the company, valued at $8,042,988.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 4,269 shares of Wabash National stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $72,573.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 446,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,596,008. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,255 shares of company stock worth $754,963 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wabash National

Wabash National Price Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Wabash National during the first quarter worth about $232,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Wabash National by 243.6% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 108,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 77,248 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Wabash National during the second quarter worth approximately $206,000. Boston Partners lifted its position in Wabash National by 2.6% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,232,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,948,000 after acquiring an additional 31,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Olstein Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Wabash National by 7.8% during the second quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 165,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,241,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.78% of the company’s stock.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $999.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.37 and a beta of 1.54.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $642.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $619.30 million. Wabash National had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 0.94%. The company’s revenue was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Wabash National Co. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wabash National Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.78%.

About Wabash National

(Get Rating)

Wabash National Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes engineered solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Solutions and Parts & Services. The Transportation Solutions segment provides dry van and platform trailers; refrigerated trailers; converter dollies; van bodies for dry-freight transportation; cutaway van bodies for commercial applications; service bodies; insulated van bodies; stake bodies; refrigerated truck bodies; and used trailers, as well as laminated hardwood oak flooring products.

Recommended Stories

