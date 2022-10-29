Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) Shares Gap Up on Strong Earnings

Shares of Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $22.60, but opened at $23.99. Pilgrim’s Pride shares last traded at $23.15, with a volume of 4,898 shares changing hands.

The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. Pilgrim’s Pride had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 35.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Pilgrim’s Pride from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Stephens cut shares of Pilgrim’s Pride to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $36.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

In related news, CEO Fabio Sandri sold 33,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total value of $1,006,138.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 260,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,825,970.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PAX Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride by 14.6% during the first quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 16,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 2,104 shares during the period. Peak Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride during the first quarter worth $1,121,000. Advisors Preferred LLC grew its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 192.5% in the first quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 129,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,284,000 after buying an additional 85,243 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 59.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 571,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,332,000 after buying an additional 213,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the second quarter valued at $103,000. Institutional investors own 16.82% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of 6.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.03 and a 200-day moving average of $28.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation engages in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen and value-added chicken, and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators in the United States, the United Kingdom, Mexico, the Middle East, Asia, Continental Europe, and internationally.

