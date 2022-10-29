Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) Hits New 12-Month Low on Disappointing Earnings

Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $87.66 and last traded at $92.69, with a volume of 12307 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $105.34.

The health services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.07). Amedisys had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 17.81%. The firm had revenue of $557.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AMED. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Amedisys from $175.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Barclays lowered their target price on Amedisys from $154.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Amedisys from $199.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Stephens cut their target price on Amedisys from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price target on Amedisys from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.31.

Institutional Trading of Amedisys

Amedisys Stock Performance

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Amedisys by 7.6% in the second quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,253 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Amedisys by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,679 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amedisys by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,728 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Amedisys by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,698 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Amedisys by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,500 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 93.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $108.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 26.32, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.01.

Amedisys Company Profile

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery. The Hospice segment provides care that is designed to provide comfort and support for those who are facing a terminal illness.

Featured Stories

