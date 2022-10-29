BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) Trading Down 8.7% on Disappointing Earnings

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 8.7% during trading on Thursday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as low as $84.07 and last traded at $84.07. Approximately 44,422 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 1,205,164 shares. The stock had previously closed at $92.10.

The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $505.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.03 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 1.78%. BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BMRN. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $111.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. SVB Leerink increased their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, August 26th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BioMarin Pharmaceutical presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.67.

In related news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.89, for a total transaction of $359,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 324,324 shares in the company, valued at $29,153,484.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Charles Greg Guyer sold 6,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.56, for a total transaction of $599,154.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,071,742.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.89, for a total transaction of $359,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 324,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,153,484.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,205 shares of company stock worth $1,910,205. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. bought a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $875,000. Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,817 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 14,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH grew its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 499,267 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,323,000 after purchasing an additional 29,027 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $16.09 billion, a PE ratio of 206.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.10.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

