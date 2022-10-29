Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday after StockNews.com downgraded the stock from a buy rating to a hold rating. The stock had previously closed at $36.62, but opened at $26.77. Sleep Number shares last traded at $27.31, with a volume of 15,067 shares trading hands.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on SNBR. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Sleep Number from $36.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Sleep Number from $33.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Sleep Number from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Sleep Number by 164.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sleep Number by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Sleep Number by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 1,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Sleep Number by 74.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Sleep Number by 59.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the period.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $637.18 million, a P/E ratio of 12.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.98.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.92. The company had revenue of $549.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.14 million. Sleep Number had a net margin of 4.61% and a negative return on equity of 22.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sleep Number Co. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also provides adjustable bases under the FlextFit, and smart beds under the Sleep Number 360 brands.

