CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday after Piper Sandler lowered their price target on the stock from $118.00 to $108.00. The stock had previously closed at $83.39, but opened at $77.24. CONMED shares last traded at $77.22, with a volume of 5,500 shares trading hands.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on CONMED in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on CONMED from $123.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com raised CONMED from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered CONMED from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Curt R. Hartman sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.94, for a total value of $328,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $967,488.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Stanley W. Peters III sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.90, for a total value of $756,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 63 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,356.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Curt R. Hartman sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.94, for a total value of $328,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $967,488.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of CONMED

CONMED Stock Up 2.9 %

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNMD. CWM LLC lifted its position in CONMED by 258.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in CONMED in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in CONMED by 33.6% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in CONMED by 6.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC bought a new stake in CONMED in the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.82. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.50.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.76. CONMED had a positive return on equity of 13.94% and a negative net margin of 10.93%. The firm had revenue of $277.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.78 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that CONMED Co. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

CONMED Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -20.20%.

About CONMED

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. It offers orthopedic surgery products, including TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and PopLok Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide unique clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries.

