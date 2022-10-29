LendingClub (NYSE:LC) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday after Wedbush lowered their price target on the stock from $20.00 to $15.00. The stock had previously closed at $11.66, but opened at $10.73. LendingClub shares last traded at $10.60, with a volume of 28,271 shares changing hands.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on LendingClub from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LendingClub in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.75.

Insider Activity at LendingClub

In related news, insider Ronnie Momen sold 33,726 shares of LendingClub stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.86, for a total transaction of $467,442.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 166,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,308,992.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other LendingClub news, insider Ronnie Momen sold 33,726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.86, for a total value of $467,442.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 166,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,308,992.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Fergal Stack sold 6,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.86, for a total transaction of $83,714.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,892,084.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LendingClub

LendingClub Trading Up 2.1 %

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LC. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in shares of LendingClub by 138.9% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 28,376 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 16,500 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of LendingClub by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 233,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,684,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of LendingClub by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,232 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc grew its position in shares of LendingClub by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 11,748 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 2,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its position in shares of LendingClub by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 350,792 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,535,000 after buying an additional 90,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.99.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.04. LendingClub had a net margin of 24.75% and a return on equity of 27.96%. The business had revenue of $330.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that LendingClub Co. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LendingClub Company Profile

(Get Rating)

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company for LendingClub Bank, National Association that provides range of financial products and services through a technology-driven platform in the United States. The company provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, small business, and equipment loans, as well as leases equipment; and unsecured personal and auto, patient finance, and education finance loans.

See Also

