NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) Trading Down 9.6% on Analyst Downgrade

NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR – Get Rating) shares fell 9.6% during trading on Thursday after Raymond James lowered their price target on the stock from $25.00 to $23.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. NETGEAR traded as low as $18.87 and last traded at $19.41. 1,386 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 151,944 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.46.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on NETGEAR in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BWS Financial upgraded NETGEAR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

In other NETGEAR news, SVP Michael A. Werdann sold 5,454 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.58, for a total value of $139,513.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,254,494.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Michael A. Werdann sold 5,454 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.58, for a total value of $139,513.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,254,494.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Martin Westhead sold 2,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.57, for a total value of $70,547.63. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,178,649.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,243 shares of company stock worth $210,824 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in NETGEAR during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in NETGEAR during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NETGEAR during the third quarter worth $33,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of NETGEAR during the second quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NETGEAR during the first quarter worth $66,000. Institutional investors own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $570.37 million, a P/E ratio of -9.11 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.22.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $223.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.78 million. NETGEAR had a negative net margin of 5.86% and a negative return on equity of 8.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that NETGEAR, Inc. will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. The company operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. It offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as Wi-Fi routers and home Wi-Fi systems, broadband modems, Wi-Fi gateways, Wi-Fi hotspots, Wi-Fi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, Wi-Fi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value-added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

