Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) Sees Strong Trading Volume After Dividend Announcement

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday after the company announced a dividend. 100,534 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 2,083,351 shares.The stock last traded at $74.25 and had previously closed at $73.17.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.137 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.27%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CP. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $84.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$98.00 to C$105.00 in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $87.00 in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Canadian Pacific Railway presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.33.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.94 and a 200-day moving average of $73.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.97.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 29.38%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CP. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 95,066.2% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,983,923 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,236,769,000 after buying an additional 14,968,178 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 108.8% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 13,207,551 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,090,151,000 after buying an additional 6,881,633 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 1,151.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,157,741 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $591,239,000 after buying an additional 6,585,655 shares during the last quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. lifted its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 3,605.8% in the second quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 5,442,213 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $77,602,000 after buying an additional 5,295,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 46.2% in the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 12,153,216 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $950,238,000 after buying an additional 3,840,728 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.53% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

