Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after Cowen upgraded the stock from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. The stock had previously closed at $14.60, but opened at $15.16. Cowen now has a $20.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $11.75. Vertiv shares last traded at $14.53, with a volume of 104,306 shares changing hands.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on VRT. Mizuho cut their price target on Vertiv from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Vertiv from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Vertiv from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday. Cowen raised shares of Vertiv from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $11.75 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Vertiv from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.40.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 33,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. Hickory Lane Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Hickory Lane Capital Management LP now owns 225,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,157,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 29,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 1,574 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 10,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 1,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management now owns 20,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 1,769 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.42% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.25. The firm has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -249.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.41.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.10. Vertiv had a net margin of 2.06% and a return on equity of 7.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments. It offers AC and DC power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure that are integral to the technologies used for various services, including e-commerce, online banking, file sharing, video on-demand, energy storage, wireless communications, Internet of Things, and online gaming.

