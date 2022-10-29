Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $221.64, but opened at $179.52. Align Technology shares last traded at $179.35, with a volume of 30,563 shares changing hands.
The medical equipment provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.58). Align Technology had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 15.52%. The business had revenue of $890.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year.
Several research analysts have recently commented on ALGN shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Align Technology from $310.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Align Technology from $402.00 to $314.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Align Technology from $325.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Align Technology from $310.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Align Technology from $300.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.00.
Align Technology Trading Up 3.9 %
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $228.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $264.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.15, a P/E/G ratio of 23.44 and a beta of 1.79.
Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.
