Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Reaches New 1-Year Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday after The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on the stock to $135.00. The stock traded as low as $92.22 and last traded at $92.26, with a volume of 945035 shares. The stock had previously closed at $94.93.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on GOOGL. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Alphabet from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Alphabet from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price target on Alphabet from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.37.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,208 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total value of $2,178,382.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,333,349.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.15, for a total value of $32,242.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,315,013. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total value of $2,178,382.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 54,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,333,349.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 173,056 shares of company stock worth $18,002,360. Insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Alphabet Stock Up 4.4 %

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 72.7% during the second quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 19 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 trillion, a P/E ratio of 19.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $103.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

