Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on the stock from $32.00 to $34.00. The stock had previously closed at $28.95, but opened at $30.37. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. Ultra Clean shares last traded at $29.80, with a volume of 3,924 shares changing hands.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Ultra Clean in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut Ultra Clean from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Cowen lowered their target price on Ultra Clean to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on Ultra Clean from $42.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday.

Institutional Trading of Ultra Clean

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 46,842 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,469 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 10,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its stake in Ultra Clean by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 18,364 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Ultra Clean by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 78.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ultra Clean Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.60 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.62.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $608.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $590.84 million. Ultra Clean had a return on equity of 20.19% and a net margin of 3.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ultra Clean

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc develops and supplies critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides ultra-clean valves, high purity connectors, industrial process connectors and valves, pneumatic actuators, manifolds and safety solutions, hoses, pressure gauges, and gas line and component heaters; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; and gas delivery systems, such as weldments, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system.

