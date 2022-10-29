Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) Sets New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday after Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on the stock from $100.00 to $115.00. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Impinj traded as high as $112.00 and last traded at $106.58, with a volume of 30471 shares. The stock had previously closed at $89.23.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Impinj in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Impinj from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on Impinj from $94.00 to $109.00 in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Impinj from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Impinj from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.89.

In other news, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.31, for a total value of $481,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 314,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,244,325.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 6,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.62, for a total value of $546,283.44. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 46,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,883,057.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.31, for a total value of $481,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 314,031 shares in the company, valued at $30,244,325.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,823 shares of company stock valued at $3,513,067 in the last ninety days. 20.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Impinj during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new stake in Impinj during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Impinj during the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Impinj by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Impinj during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $151,000. 91.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.67 and a beta of 2.13.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $59.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.12 million. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 236.49% and a negative net margin of 26.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.33) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Impinj, Inc. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

