V.F. (NYSE:VFC) Sets New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday after Guggenheim lowered their price target on the stock to $48.00. The company traded as low as $26.97 and last traded at $27.80, with a volume of 71949 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $28.21.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on VFC. Wedbush cut their target price on V.F. from $35.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut V.F. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on V.F. from $43.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Cowen cut their target price on V.F. from $50.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on V.F. from $51.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, V.F. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.75.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director W Rodney Mcmullen purchased 6,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.76 per share, for a total transaction of $268,560.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 34,146 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,528,374.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Carucci purchased 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $41.44 per share, for a total transaction of $414,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 115,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,787,480.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of V.F.

V.F. Trading Up 3.1 %

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cambiar Investors LLC boosted its position in shares of V.F. by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 179,972 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,383,000 after purchasing an additional 40,718 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in V.F. during the 3rd quarter worth about $439,000. Comerica Bank lifted its position in V.F. by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 152,736 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,255,000 after acquiring an additional 15,632 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in V.F. by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,876 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $804,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in V.F. during the 3rd quarter worth about $596,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.18, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.43.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The textile maker reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.04). V.F. had a return on equity of 33.20% and a net margin of 8.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that V.F. Co. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

V.F. Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.22%. This is a boost from V.F.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. V.F.’s payout ratio is currently 185.19%.

About V.F.

(Get Rating)

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

Featured Stories

