ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday after Cowen raised their price target on the stock from $510.00 to $520.00. Approximately 82,712 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 1,922,710 shares.The stock last traded at $417.41 and had previously closed at $366.41.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on NOW. Cowen increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $510.00 to $520.00 in a research report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on ServiceNow in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $646.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim raised ServiceNow from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Citigroup increased their price target on ServiceNow from $488.00 to $515.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on ServiceNow from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $555.61.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.46, for a total transaction of $2,544,036.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,800 shares in the company, valued at $12,257,628. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other ServiceNow news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.46, for a total transaction of $2,544,036.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,800 shares in the company, valued at $12,257,628. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Lara Caimi sold 977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $514.96, for a total transaction of $503,115.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,143.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,393 shares of company stock worth $12,856,570. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NOW. Edgewood Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,515,281,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in ServiceNow by 57.9% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,413,079 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $786,930,000 after purchasing an additional 518,349 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in ServiceNow by 18.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,207,748 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,786,783,000 after purchasing an additional 491,835 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in ServiceNow by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,295,607 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,074,862,000 after purchasing an additional 306,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its position in ServiceNow by 37.9% during the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 890,775 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $423,581,000 after purchasing an additional 244,958 shares in the last quarter. 87.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market capitalization of $84.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 424.65, a P/E/G ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $408.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $448.22.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 7.22%. The company’s revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

