Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Hits New 1-Year Low Following Insider Selling

Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $97.37 and last traded at $100.89, with a volume of 1894663 shares. The stock had previously closed at $129.82.

Specifically, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.31, for a total transaction of $254,799.51. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $368,123.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.50, for a total transaction of $2,115,099.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 14,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,648,115.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.31, for a total transaction of $254,799.51. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $368,123.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,934 shares of company stock valued at $8,459,306. 13.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on META. Itaú Unibanco began coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $188.00 price objective for the company. Atlantic Securities cut their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms to $120.00 in a report on Thursday. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $225.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $157.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.43.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $266.60 billion, a PE ratio of 9.46, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $144.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.27.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.04). Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.52% and a net margin of 28.16%. The firm had revenue of $28.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.61 earnings per share. Meta Platforms’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of META. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 4.4% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 54,050,797 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $12,019,697,000 after acquiring an additional 2,281,759 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 26.1% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 13,165,612 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,927,505,000 after purchasing an additional 2,722,842 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 12,375,293 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,751,770,000 after buying an additional 539,780 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,830,209 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,630,566,000 after buying an additional 128,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,198,313 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,490,057,000 after buying an additional 1,613,796 shares in the last quarter. 61.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

See Also

