O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Gap Up After Earnings Beat

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $777.46, but opened at $810.00. O’Reilly Automotive shares last traded at $817.30, with a volume of 7,465 shares changing hands.

The specialty retailer reported $9.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.50 by $0.67. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.55% and a negative return on equity of 520.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $8.07 EPS.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on ORLY. UBS Group boosted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $855.00 to $940.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $765.00 to $892.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Stephens upped their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $765.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $725.00 to $780.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $770.00 to $810.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $797.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On O’Reilly Automotive

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $750.00, for a total transaction of $750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other O’Reilly Automotive news, EVP Thomas Mcfall sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $724.62, for a total transaction of $217,386.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,254,968.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $750.00, for a total value of $750,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 47,117 shares of company stock valued at $34,307,781 in the last quarter. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ORLY. Walker Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 5,878.9% in the 2nd quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 545,512 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $352,579,000 after buying an additional 536,388 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 491.7% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 508,269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $348,144,000 after buying an additional 422,371 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 128.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 687,486 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $470,900,000 after buying an additional 386,822 shares during the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $194,291,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,109,137 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $759,715,000 after buying an additional 254,823 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $721.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $681.02. The company has a market cap of $52.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.93.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.