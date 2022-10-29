Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday after Citigroup lowered their price target on the stock from $106.00 to $104.00. The stock had previously closed at $72.09, but opened at $68.07. Brunswick shares last traded at $69.68, with a volume of 7,642 shares changing hands.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on BC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Brunswick from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded Brunswick from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Brunswick from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Brunswick from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Brunswick from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.31.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brunswick

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BC. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 8.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 478,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,030,000 after buying an additional 35,446 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 2.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 96,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,810,000 after buying an additional 2,388 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 4.9% during the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 7.1% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in Brunswick in the first quarter valued at about $1,443,000. 93.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brunswick Stock Up 2.2 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 1.59.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.11. Brunswick had a return on equity of 35.33% and a net margin of 9.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Brunswick Co. will post 10.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brunswick Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be paid a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.32%.

About Brunswick

(Get Rating)

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

Further Reading

