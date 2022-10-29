Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) Sets New 1-Year High Following Earnings Beat

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $42.43 and last traded at $41.38, with a volume of 15211 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.02.

The auto parts company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $710.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $681.87 million. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 66.88%. Allison Transmission’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS.

Allison Transmission Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.28%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allison Transmission

Several analysts have issued reports on ALSN shares. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Allison Transmission to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Allison Transmission in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Allison Transmission has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.80.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALSN. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Allison Transmission by 88.9% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 665 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Allison Transmission in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Allison Transmission by 157.4% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Allison Transmission in the second quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Allison Transmission in the second quarter worth about $114,000.

Allison Transmission Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 8.11, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.93.

About Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of vehicle propulsion solutions for commercial and defense vehicles. The company also manufactures medium and heavy duty fully automatic transmissions and electrified propulsion systems. Its products are used in a variety of applications, including on-highway trucks, buses, motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment, and defense vehicles.

