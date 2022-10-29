Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Cameco Call Options (NYSE:CCJ)

Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors bought 384,705 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,490% compared to the average volume of 24,198 call options.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cameco

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCJ. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in Cameco by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cameco by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 15,228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Cameco by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 15,228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. New Century Advisors LLC grew its position in Cameco by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 12,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in Cameco by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Cameco alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CCJ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Cameco from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities raised their price objective on Cameco from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Cameco from C$44.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cameco presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.00.

Cameco Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CCJ opened at $24.24 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 6.02 and a quick ratio of 4.84. Cameco has a one year low of $18.03 and a one year high of $32.49. The company has a market capitalization of $10.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 202.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.96.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.16. Cameco had a return on equity of 1.17% and a net margin of 3.48%. The firm had revenue of $437.25 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Cameco will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cameco

(Get Rating)

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. It operates through the following segments: Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment is involved in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.