Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Sells 14,488 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS trimmed its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,388 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 14,488 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SBUX. Burleson & Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 2,660.0% in the 1st quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 276 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 163.8% in the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 364 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 73.8% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. 67.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SBUX. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Starbucks from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Starbucks from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Cowen lifted their price target on Starbucks from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Fubon Bank raised Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Starbucks from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.23.

Starbucks Stock Performance

Shares of SBUX opened at $85.28 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.39 and a fifty-two week high of $117.80. The company has a market capitalization of $97.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.49.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.22 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.03% and a negative return on equity of 47.28%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This is a boost from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks

In related news, Director Mellody L. Hobson bought 54,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $92.58 per share, with a total value of $5,068,755.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 433,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,110,655.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $373,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,379,341. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mellody L. Hobson acquired 54,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $92.58 per share, with a total value of $5,068,755.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 433,254 shares in the company, valued at $40,110,655.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Starbucks Profile

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.