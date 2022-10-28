Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 60,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,640 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $5,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the second quarter valued at approximately $408,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Church & Dwight by 6.1% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 180,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,668,000 after acquiring an additional 10,382 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Church & Dwight by 3.5% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Church & Dwight by 3.4% in the second quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 14,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in Church & Dwight by 0.4% in the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 80,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,457,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 82.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CHD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $94.00 to $92.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “in-line” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $90.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.71.

NYSE CHD opened at $76.51 on Friday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.16 and a 12 month high of $105.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $77.62 and a 200-day moving average of $87.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $18.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.43.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 21.89%. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

In related news, EVP Rene Hemsey sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.77, for a total transaction of $383,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,503.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

