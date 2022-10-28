Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Trading Down 8% After Earnings Miss

Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) dropped 8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $50.48 and last traded at $53.34. Approximately 114,571 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 2,730,643 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.00.

The data storage provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 14.14% and a return on equity of 412.90%. Seagate Technology’s revenue was down 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.27 EPS.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 20th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.85%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Trading of Seagate Technology

A number of equities analysts recently commented on STX shares. Northland Securities reduced their price target on Seagate Technology from $88.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Seagate Technology in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Seagate Technology from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Summit Insights cut Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, UBS Group cut Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $85.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.00.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the second quarter worth $33,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Seagate Technology during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Seagate Technology during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Seagate Technology during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Seagate Technology during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 83.07% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Stock Down 2.7 %

The firm has a market cap of $10.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.99, a PEG ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44.

About Seagate Technology

(Get Rating)

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.