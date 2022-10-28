AE Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 46.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,791 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,102 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $6,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. American Trust increased its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. American Trust now owns 7,940 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 4,058 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $909,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 967 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 320 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. 77.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SHW. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $244.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $335.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $325.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $277.84.

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

SHW stock opened at $221.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.00. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52 week low of $195.24 and a 52 week high of $354.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $221.18 and its 200 day moving average is $241.19. The firm has a market cap of $57.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.07.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.20. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 90.50%. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is currently 32.48%.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

